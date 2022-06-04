Another school shooting tells us more needs to be done. May I suggest the following:

  • Parents, grandparents, teachers and others in contact with students must be much more aware if behaviors, emotions, attitudes, friends or lack thereof are indication that this person needs help themselves.
  • Social media site users come forth after the fact to tell of odd or threatening postings. There needs to be a process to identify and intervene at the first incident. Threats are not a game, but an indication of an individual who needs intervention and real help immediately. Taking a post down doesn’t provide help to that person; it only isolates and angers them more.
  • Police made a wrong assumption, thus wrong decision. “Always be prepared” is a good motto. Training is needed here as well as “active shooter” drills in the schools themselves, like we used to have fire drills.
  • In schools, besides following all procedures at all times — besides one-way locked doors, metal detectors, sign-in single-entry — what about the practicality of glass walls along hallways so what is happening in the room can be observed and assessed at all times?
  • Gun access to who, when, how, type, why, age, etc., might be addressed using common sense while still protecting us and our rights and our needs.

Mary Bull

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

