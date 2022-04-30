This is in response to Mr. Gebhardt’s recent letter to the editor about college basketball. I don’t think he can count, and there is a limit on timeouts both teams can take.
Each team has three 30-second timeouts per regulation game, two of which may be carried over to the second half. Also, each team has one 60-second timeout, which may be used at any time during the game.
I thought, and my brother-in-law and I discussed it, that the networks involved in the broadcast of Final Four coverage were extremely conservative as far as commercials went. They did not break away from the broadcast the last 20 to 30 seconds as many times they do. Instead they stayed with the ferocity and the fever of the game.
Kirven Slade, Pinehurst
