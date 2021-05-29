There isn’t a growing business in North Carolina that doesn’t need more well-qualified, highly trained workers. That’s true not only here in Moore and Hoke counties, but across the state.
We need more nurses, more engineers, more welders, more construction professionals, more police officers, more teachers. Those trained workers will come from the state’s community colleges — colleges like Sandhills. But they’ll come from those colleges only if the legislature acts now to increase the salaries of community college faculty and staff.
After almost a decade without a meaningful raise, community colleges are asking the legislature to give us a 7 percent raise, a raise that will still keep us among the most poorly paid colleges in the South and in the country, though it will be a meaningful and affordable first step.
We need this support to attract and to retain the men and women who will train our workforce. Please contact your legislators and ask them to support a 7 percent raise for community college faculty and staff.
George Little
Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sandhills Community College
Seems like there are hundreds of jobs available in Moore Co but with a minimum hourly wage of $7.25 an hr. you are not going to get top-quality applicants who are willing to accept those wages. $15 hr should be the minimum for full-time workers.
