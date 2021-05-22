In your March 21 edition, I read a letter from Greta Nintzel that tried to make the case that the economy under Trump actually wasn’t very good. I was all set to reply to that, pointing out that she was woefully uninformed and was just regurgitating the Democratic and liberal news cabal talking points.
But then I noticed that the next letter, from Michael Edwards, went on and on about the country being saved from Trump. Then the next letter, from Frank Lisco, celebrated the end of Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos.
Then the next letter, from Matt Kuhn, went on about the impeachment of Trump and the moral lesson. Then the next letter, from George Griffin, talked about the Jan. 6 riot and whether it was an insurrection or not. Then the next letter, from Barbara Newton, went on about Trump supporters having lost their way.
After noticing all of this, my thought is that these people need to get on with their lives. In case they haven’t heard, Trump is no longer president. Time to get over it.
Now it’s time to focus on the current administration. There is plenty of opportunity for criticism, the crisis and chaos at the southern border, for instance. Or the decisions on pipelines, oil leases on federal lands and in the Gulf that are geared toward eliminating U.S. energy independence and making us once again depend upon the Middle East countries, Russia, Venezuela, Iran and others for our energy.
Green energy is fine, but it needs to be there before just eliminating the existing sources.
I think these people need to refocus and say goodbye to Trump and their obsession with him. Get a life.
Don MacIlvaine
Whispering Pines
Don,
The election was certified on Jan.6, more than 4 months ago. The following day McConnell and McCarthy told us Trump was at least culpable, if not responsible, for the events (insurrection) that took place on Jan. 6. Remarkably,they've both forgotten the words they spoke to all assembled and the entire nation that day.
Right now Republicans are reviewing the certified election results in Arizona hoping to next go to Georgia ,then Pennsylvania and then Wisconsin in an attempt to cast doubt on, and maybe even overturn, the result of our November election.
Trump is still spewing his "stop the steal" vitriol and the right is still buying in to his falsehoods.
Yes, let's move on and BUILD BACK BETTER. We're waiting for your side to show the faintest desire to help make America the country it can and should be.
John Misiaszek
Trump has occupied, rent free, the ample empty space, in the heads of the left wingers in our country. They will never admit that he did Make our country great again and he would still be in the oval office if it were not for Covid.
When our country is overrun my illegal aliens and our economy crumbles under the crush of progressive's spending the left will be praying he or a mentor of his is in the White House once again.
You will have to spell out what you think is "great again" because all I saw was an egotistical man who cared more about himself and how he looked on TV than do the work of his office for ALL the people of this country. Other countries laughed at him and he actually diminished the power of the United States in the world. I really want to know.
