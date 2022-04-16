We all can benefit from a little push to make improvements. There is such motivation this month. The Moore County Solid Waste Department announced that the glass collection recycling company Strategic Materials, Inc., SMI, has challenged our citizens to recycle 70 tons of glass by April 22, Earth Day.
The reward will be a significant contribution to a local non-profit. The Northern Moore Family Resource Center and director Claire Ruggles created the Hope Academy Preschool, afterschool and summer camp programs, and many initiatives to support strong families and a caring community in northern Moore County. The contribution couldn’t go to a better nonprofit.
Glass can be recycled into new containers or other uses both cheaper and requiring much less energy and harm from mining, transporting and excessive heating needed for producing new glass. Also, the glass put into our trash can languish in landfills for over a million years before breaking down.
SMI will take our glass, collected at the seven collection sites in our county, for no charge. With the SMI challenge, making these simple changes to our routine and taking the glass before April 22 can start a meaningful new habit and make a contribution to an excellent cause.
Jane Barnett, Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
