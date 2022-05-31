It is long past time that our government did something to reduce the risk and lethality of mass shootings in our country.
I recommend that the president meet with the House and Senate leaders with the intent of forming a joint committee, whose mission it would be to create a federal gun control law that would supersede all previous federal laws and cancel all state laws involving gun control.
There is no one thing that would ensure that those tragedies never happen again, but we can reduce the chance.
First, we could require universal background checks for transfer of gun ownership. Then, we need to examine allowing 18-year-olds to acquire firearms; 18-year-old “boys” committed the last two mass murders. I don’t recommend that we limit gun ownership to those 25 and older, but I think it should be higher than 18.
Finally, we can ban certain firearms. We desperately need more effective gun control legislation. The NRA website contains a synopsis of gun laws across the 50 states. It is a crazy quilt. We need a comprehensive federal law to replace them and old federal laws. We need to start with a clean sheet.
Donald Wade
Pinehurst
