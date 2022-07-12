Is a full-time officer in every Moore County school coming soon? Well, it is more possible than it seemed just two weeks ago.
Last October, months before the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Board of Education initiated a review of its school security program. On June 6, two weeks after the death of 19 students and two teachers, a report was made to the school board on steps being taken to correct operational issues identified in that review.
Though not part of the plan, there was a brief discussion of adding additional school resource officers and of the potential impact the cost might have on the overall education program.
Two weeks following this, a comment at the Board of Commissioners meeting revealed interest in knowing the expense of expanding the school resource program so that each school had a school resource officer and the cost for improvement to facilities to make them more secure.
Schools Superintendent Tim Locklear has asked his staff for a potential budget for the cost of the potential expansion to present to the board of education. Expect the Board of Education to take it up soon, where it will no doubt be adopted. What the commissioners do will depend on their being convinced that the schools will be able to manage the expansion effectively and efficiently.
Let’s hope that cooperation between the two boards will make sure that every Moore County student will see an SRO each morning.
Keith Clark
Aberdeen
