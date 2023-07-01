How many more deaths and injuries must be experienced before our state legislatures take action? It is not about taking guns away from citizens but rather taking simple steps to ensure that a person purchasing or owning a gun meet the following:

n Be 21 years of age;

Jim Tomashoff

The following technology will reduce the use of stolen guns or guns bought specifically to arm others who otherwise cannot legally buy them and eliminate children from being shot while "playing" with a parents gun : Biometric Identification. In short, there will be a sensor built into the gun that recognizes the owner's biometric identity and will only allow that person to "turn on" the gun so it will fire. Further, the guns so equipped must not allow reprogramming in order to transfer the biometric sensor that it will recognize to another person(s). Once this is in place the number of children killed while "playing" with a parent's gun will drop to zero in homes where such guns are the only guns in the home. Teens will be less likely to be able to commit suicide in a rash decision (in teen suicides "means" matter; teens committing suicide by guns are successful over 90 percent of the time; while teens cutting themselves are successful only about 10 percent of the time). Stolen biometric guns will be also be useless to thieves. Tens of thousands of guns are stolen every year in the U.S. Nobodies "rights" will be violated, U.S. citizens will still be able to arm themselves if this technology is required by law.

Barbara Misiaszek

Again, I agree.

John Misiaszek

Barbara Misiaszek

I agree with much of what you say but why then can an 18 year old vote, join the military, sign a legal contract, marry but not purchase a gun?

John Misiaszek

