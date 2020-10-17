Cal Cunningham’s campaign team has continually provided false information to voters about Thom Tillis in an attempt to discredit all of the hard work Sen. Tillis has done in the U.S. Senate.
They have promoted the idea that Sen. Tillis cut funding for health care when instead he worked to eliminate the fraud, waste and abuse that was destroying Medicaid while working to protect health coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. Cal Cunningham wants to eliminate private health insurance through a Medicare for All program that many people in North Carolina want no part of.
Sen. Tillis has also led the fight against sanctuary cities that could put all of us at risk, especially with calls to defund the police. Our state would not be a safe place to live if Cunningham’s policies were enacted.
Another important thing to remember is how important a strong economy is to our well-being. Sen. Tillis has a record of cutting taxes for workers both in Raleigh and in Washington. Cunningham has publicly stated he supports raising taxes and, as a rubber-stamp for Chuck Schumer, will continue the liberal job-killing agenda if we allow him to be elected.
Cunningham and his team do not care about North Carolina jobs, our health are or our safety. He doesn’t even care about his own family as recent reports continue to unfold about his infidelity. Do your own research and you will see that Sen. Tillis is the only choice for the health, safety and prosperity of everyone in North Carolina.
Melissa Swarbrick
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.