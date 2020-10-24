As a service-connected Iraq veteran, I’m deeply disappointed by Sen. Thom Tillis and his continued support for Donald Trump.
Donald Trump does not respect service or sacrifice and refers to fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.” By supporting Trump and his policies, Thom Tillis has proven that the only thing he serves is his own political career.
Tillis allowed $80 million — intended for an elementary school on Fort Bragg, a health care facility at Camp Lejeune, and other essential services across the state — to be diverted to paying for a border wall that does nothing for the state.
Tillis is poisoning North Carolinians. He abandoned the troops by voting to not fund PFAS blood testing and contamination clean up efforts on military bases. PFAS are toxic chemicals that can lead to cancer and have been found in the water systems of 328 military installations, including the supply at Fort Bragg.
He sided with billion-dollar health care companies to take away health care from over 2 million North Carolinians. About one in three North Carolinians have pre-existing conditions and would lose their care without the Affordable Care Act.
Sen. Tillis does not care about North Carolinians, including military families. His failure to lead has hurt all of us. We need a leader who will put our state and our families first over his own self-interest. He is not that leader.
Jackie Sharp Brown
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
