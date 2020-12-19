As a clinical virologist for more than 30 years, I have been asked by family and friends my thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.
This issue is complicated. COVID-19 is a serious disease, especially in high-risk groups. To control it, we need effective vaccines for prevention.
Vaccine progress has moved faster than ever. Vaccines are now being released for emergency use. I believe the Vaccine Committee and FDA made decisions based on their best scientific and medical reasoning. But remember, all vaccines — everything in life — have risks and benefits.
These vaccines were tested in human clinical trials. But not all potential populations can be included in trials. This is true for all drugs and vaccines. FDA scientists and clinicians decided the data met their criteria, and the vaccine’s potential benefits outweigh risks.
My one concern is that most of these vaccines are being made using new biotech platforms that do not have extensive experience in humans. Therefore, FDA will maintain a network looking for unexpected adverse reactions. Also, initially vaccines will have some restrictions on use.
Additional complications will come as more COVID-19 vaccines are released for emergency use. Vaccines will have different safety, effectiveness, reactogenicity, storage profiles. Some will need one dose, others multi-dose.
Bottom line: You should discuss with your health care professional what is best for you based on your medical history. Even if these vaccines are found to be effective, we cannot let down our guard. We all should continue washing/sanitizing our hands, avoid touching our faces, social distance, avoid large crowds, and wear masks (when social distancing is not possible).
Ed Balkovic
Pinehurst
