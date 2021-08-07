Would someone please help me get a message to the TV bosses about showing shots of nurses aiming a needle toward a person’s arm? They linger on the scene. I don’t like shots and when these pictures come on, I channel-hop immediately. It’s very uncomfortable for me.
I did get my COVID injections as soon as I could, but I did not watch the needle go into my arm. If we are trying to encourage people to do the right thing, why make it so uncomfortable (scary)?
Also, on another note, a few days ago when airing the CDC news about returning to mask wearing in some instances, one of the reporters on WNCN urged viewers to let the station know if they were planning to abide by the CDC’s recommendations or not. Why lead listeners/viewers to believe that we have a choice in this matter when it should be mandatory?
This is a national emergency and we have already used our choices in voting for people to represent us.
“Your body, your choice” — only when you are the sole person affected.
Mabel Miller
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
The open borders are a joke that Biden and liberals have saddled America with.
Thousands of migrants from Central America are heading towards the United States border to escape from their native countries. Per CDC.gov:
"A medical examination is mandatory for all refugees coming to the U.S. and all applicants outside the U.S. applying for an immigrant visa. Aliens in the United States who apply for adjustment of their immigration status to that of permanent resident are also required to be medically examined. Aliens applying for nonimmigrant visas (temporary admission) may be required to undergo a medical examination at the discretion of the consular officer overseas or immigration officer at the U.S. port of entry, if there is reason to suspect that an inadmissible health-related condition exists. Leprosy is now treatable with antibiotics and is almost nonexistent in the countries of origin of the people in the caravan. Smallpox has been virtually (not totally) eradicated. The CDC does cite some risks arising from Mexican-U.S. border crossings. Now which one of these people carrying diseases do you want sitting next to you or your children. Studies have identified the importance of cross-border movement in the transmission of various diseases, including HIV, measles, pertussis, rubella, rabies, hepatitis A, influenza, tuberculosis, shigellosis, syphilis, Mycobacterium bovis infection, brucellosis, and foodborne diseases, such as infections associated with raw cheese and produce.
Well now:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an order under Sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act, and associated implementing regulations, that temporarily suspends the introduction of certain noncitizens based on the Director’s determination that introduction of such noncitizens, regardless of their country of origin, migrating through Canada and Mexico into the United States creates a serious danger of the introduction of COVID-19 into the United States, and the danger is so increased by the introduction of such noncitizens that a temporary suspension is necessary to protect the public health. Unaccompanied noncitizen children, already excepted under a July 16, 2021 order, remain excepted from the order’s coverage. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s080221-southern-northen-land-borders-order-extended.html
