The first response to a mass shooting coming from any politician’s mouth is “thoughts and prayers” for the family. Wonderful platitudes, but God helps those who help themselves.
Thoughts and prayers are meaningless unless they are followed by action. But the only thing that moves a politician to action is votes and money. The thoughts and prayers are soon set aside. The list of major national concerns at this time could fill an entire page, so for now let’s focus on the horrific shooting in Texas.
The AR-15 rifle was designed for the U.S. military, specifically engineered to kill as many humans as efficiently as possible. It was not meant for target practice or game hunting. It should be supplied only to the military and, perhaps, to specially trained police officers. Existing weapons should be repurchased by the government within a reasonable set time period. Any remaining unauthorized weapons should be confiscated and their owners fined.
Please note that I fully support the Second Amendment and indeed the entire Constitution and all its amendments. The Founding Fathers constructed it very carefully and after much discussion. Note the opening lines of the Second Amendment: “A well-regulated militia.” They certainly did not mean any person of any age or degree of mental acuity could walk into a store or go online to purchase a weapon, especially such a lethal one.
We are the only country in the world which experiences such a vast number of mass shootings. Contact Congress and demand meaningful legislation to stop this carnage.
Bartley Reuter
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
