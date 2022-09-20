Pam Thompson is the right choice for Moore County Board of Education, District III, which everyone in Moore County can vote for.
Pam has extensive educational leadership experience. She started by volunteering in her children’s classes in Moore County Schools and later advanced to serve as president of the MCS Parent Advisory Group.
She has served multiple terms on the Moore County Board of Education — achieving significant results for our students in the process — and is the current chairperson. What’s more, she is a past Sandhills Community College trustee. Only the brightest, most effective leaders in our community are asked to serve on our college’s board, so let that sink in.
I have no doubt that Pam’s opponent, Shannon Davis, is a lovely person. However, she demonstrates minimal understanding of the public education system. She home-schools her children, which is wonderfully noble. However, how can she truly understand public education — let alone lead public education — when she actively avoids it?
Pam Thompson is the experienced, committed and smart choice for District III.
Maggie Bonecutter
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.