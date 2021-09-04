In response to Nick Lasala (“Lacking Rational Talk”) regarding masks, lockdowns and vaccines: He either doesn’t understand or ignores the fact that vaccination and wearing a mask are not just to protect himself, it is to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Maybe he doesn’t understand herd immunity; or he is just another selfish person thinking only of his own comfort and not caring about possibly spreading this terrible disease.
He says we should enable individual risk-reward decisions; he must be an individual who does not concern himself with the risk of spreading the virus to others.
Jeanie Riordan
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
