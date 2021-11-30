As I sat at the kitchen bar reading The Pilot this Sunday morning, I had a feeling of deep sadness come over me.
I know there are many horse people in Moore County and that they are people of wealth. I am sure they have great affection for their animals. However, when I read about the annual blessing of the hounds, my thoughts went to a news broadcast I recently heard on the public radio station.
Families in Afghanistan are selling their youngest children so they will have enough money to live for a few more months. As Americans’ thoughts turn toward all the things our money will buy for us, can we not find a way to help these children?
I am sure there will be a lot of unhappy replies to my letter, but please take a moment to think of these families and what their children are enduring.
Paula Hall
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
