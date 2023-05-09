The editorial “Being Held Over An Orange Barrel” reminded drivers to prepare for road work between the U.S. Opens. The Traffic Circle immediately comes to mind, but the five-spoked intersection is not the only spot in the Greater Pinehurst Area where driving is measured in minutes rather than miles and roadwork is needed.
The problem has been steadily growing and, given the amount of residential construction, commercial development and population growth, an increase in traffic volume on all roads is certain to continue before any barrels emerge.
For years, local officials, traffic engineers and the public have expressed their views on the circle. Opinions and proposed solutions probably outnumber the cars on local roads. The Pilot has provided extensive coverage in the form of articles and letters to the editor. Even The Wall Street Journal has written about the subject.
Numerous studies and official reports have provided details for making an informed decision. The process has been somewhat informal, but government officials will eventually begin a formal process to address the problem. It’s required because federal funds, a U.S. highway, an endangered species and a National Historic Landmark District are involved. The public will have an opportunity to participate along with a long list of interested parties and cooperating agencies.
Time and safety are the top priorities for most drivers, but decision makers will also need to consider biological, historical, economic and other resources. Whether the solution includes underpasses, overpasses or traffic lights, the circle is only one piece of a complex network of roads and intersections that drivers depend on for access to essential goods and services.
Improving road use throughout the area is important to sustaining the quality of life in a growing community and public involvement is needed before orange barrels dot the landscape.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
