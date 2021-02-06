I know everyone adores their children and grandchildren. I hear loving discussions of developmental milestones, artistic achievements and academic success from my friends.
Grandmothers and grandfathers can’t wait to spend time with the little ones: babysitting, helping them with virtual school and “attending” family celebrations.
Grandmothers and grandfathers love going to the kids’ sports events, and music and dance performances. Grandparents even get down on their hands and knees, and play silly games with those little cutie-pies.
Wouldn’t it be a good idea to protect the Earth that the little ones will be inheriting? Maybe you think global climate change is not going to happen to you. You’re right. You and I will be dead. Maybe you think you are protecting yourself by living in the safe bubble of the Pinehurst area. But just outside that bubble, people are already being affected by our destruction of the Earth.
Many of us in the Sandhills area live above the fray. We protect ourselves.
But go out into the rural areas and big cities. Who lives next to a landfill? Who lives next to the power plants? Who lives next to the cattle ranches? Who lives next to the meat processing plants? Who lives next to the chemical plants? Who lives next to the congested freeways?
Who lives in those areas? It’s the poor; our fellow human beings. They are suffering. The toxicity of our air and water is going to spread to all. We won’t be able to continue to live in that bubble.
The bubble is beginning to burst. Our children and grandchildren will suffer. Do you want to leave a damaged home to your children and grandchildren? I think not.
You know the drill: Reduce, reuse, recycle.
Susan Hulbert
Pinehurst
