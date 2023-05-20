The Republicans in Congress would have you believe that Republicans are champions of fiscal responsibility and that Democrats are a bunch of spendthrifts. They’d have you believe that Democrats are responsible for the lion’s share of our $31.458 trillion of national debt.
Republicans are even threatening to force a default on our U.S. debt in their role as champions of fiscal responsibility. What hypocrisy.
Donald Trump alone is responsible for $8.287 trillion of our national debt, racking up 26 percent of our total debt in just four years. At a rate of $2.07 trillion of debt per year, that makes Trump the top deficit creator of all time.
Trump does have some serious competition for this title. President Biden is a strong contender at $1.66 trillion per year in his first two years. Obama is an also-ran at $1.09 trillion per year during his eight years. And former President George Walker Bush is a distant fourth at $0.66 trillion per year over his eight years.
The truth is that neither party seems to care a hoot about debt. Both are equally bad fiscal stewards. Over the past 50 years, we’ve had 28 years with a Republican in the White House who, together, created $17.117 trillion of debt. Democratic Presidents in their 22 years created $13.882 trillion of debt. The remaining $0.459 trillion of debt was accumulated over the 184 years prior to 1973.
It seems clear to me that there is no winner in the two parties’ race to the bottom. But there is one big loser: future generations of Americans. Our kids and grandkids will be the ones paying the taxes to make up for recent Republican and Democratic profligacy.
What you're saying is our kids will be paying increased taxes to pay down the debt we've created. I think it would be a good gesture if we "adults" would begin to assume a greater tax burden now to give them some relief. Start by getting rid of the multitude of tax loopholes benefiting the top 1%.
John Misiaszek
