Thank you so much for your informative article about the rich history of West Southern Pines published in last Wednesday’s Pilot.
As board president of Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, I want to congratulate fellow board member and dear friend Kim Wade on the important work she and Vincent Gordon are doing to revitalize West Southern Pines and to educate the community about its history.
Last year, both Kim and Vincent gave an impactful lecture series at Weymouth in which they shared much of the information covered in your article, including the role James Boyd played in supporting the disincorporation of West Southern Pines. Since that enlightening presentation, the Weymouth board and staff have formed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and begun working on how best to meaningfully acknowledge this past and begin to build a more inclusive future.
I — and the entire Executive Committee of Weymouth Center — pledge our wholehearted support of the important work being done to revitalize the vibrant West Southern Pines community. Thank you for spotlighting it in your series.
Ashley Van Camp
Board President
Friends of Weymouth Inc. and Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
It would be great if there was some local financial support for this project and it could come from the CVB and their resources which are derived from a Moore County room tax. John Misiaszek
