The county reports a 99 percent collection rate for taxes. Whoopee!
I can’t register my car for the next year without paying my taxes. Vehicle registration is yet another form of taxation. Also, we have to have a car inspection, which is another form of taxation, since some of that money goes to county services — once we’ve already paid for those services through our property tax.
One receives their paycheck for working that week; taxes are deducted automatically, something Republicans fail to realize when trying to cut Social Security and Medicare. Stop and buy fuel for your vehicle: 56 percent federal and state taxes, more if you drive a diesel vehicle.
We are taxed on everything in our lives except the air we breathe, but maybe that is coming in due time. Time to put a stop to bought-and-paid-for politicians taxing us to death, although at least they eliminated the “death tax.”
Tommy Davis
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
You say they've eliminated the "death tax". Certainly that's true for NC taxes, but not federal taxes. How about "stepped up" basis of assets at death though, where the investment's value at death is passed to heirs at that value , rather than cost,thereby escaping any tax on gains? These gains should be taxed just as they would have been had the decedent sold those investments during their life.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.