Driving around town during our recent electricity outage, I was reminded of what I have always believed, that the vast majority of drivers are good. At corners and traffic light intersections, courtesy was extended by almost everybody. Kind gestures.
It reinforced my recommendation to the Pinehurst Village Council early in the spring that the only solution to the short-term rental problem was through negotiation with neighbors, not through ordinances.
I suggested that neighborhood groups on both sides of the issue gather to create possible solutions, or mitigate their differences. Perfect suggestion? No, but because most people are good, their efforts would be a start, and maybe even work.
John Strickland, Jane Hogeman and Pat Pizzella scoffed at the idea as naive. Now we have regulations and many unhappy people — and lawsuits probably coming.
Bart J. O’Connor
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.