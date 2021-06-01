The Wrong Focus
I am commenting on Dennis McCracken’s April 21 letter to the editor.
A focus on race may be a detriment to treating people “not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had dreamed.
A self-help book I read said that what you focus on increases, so if you want to lose weight, don’t focus on your weight. Maybe focusing on Critical Race Theory, part of the new history standards, will increase racism.
I take issue with McCracken’s belief that the U.S. was founded on the idea that some folks are innately inferior to other folks. The U.S. was founded with the Declaration that all people are created equal. Even though there was slavery at the time, equality was the dream of its founders.
Margaret Smetana
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.