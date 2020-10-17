So, The Pilot stands with Helen Probst Mills on two key issues, Medicaid expansion and investment in public education. So should we all.
Medicaid became an issue 10 years ago, after the Affordable Care Act aspired to make health care available to all.
Those already receiving Medicaid, still true in N.C., earned less than the federal poverty level. The ACA made Medicaid available to those earning up to 138 percent of that level. Slightly higher earners can apply for subsidies on the exchanges and afford insurance.
However, lawsuits to destroy the ACA led the Supreme Court to let states choose to expand Medicaid coverage. Currently, only 12 states don’t bring this tax money back home to provide for their citizens. Our Republican-majority legislature refuses, one way Tom McInnis’ loyalty to the leadership works out.
Some 750,000 N.C. people are without coverage. Most are in working families making too little to qualify for subsidies in the ACA, and too much to receive Medicaid at the federal poverty level. That’s the Medicaid gap. Those are our neighbors who can’t see a doctor for treatment of sudden or chronic illnesses, nor get a prescription, nor pay for meds to stay healthy. The emergency room, after the illness is severe, is their only option. After uncompensated hospital care, costs go to every patient or insurance company. Many rural hospitals close. All suffer.
Moore County has some 14,000 without coverage. With this expansion, we could gain 428 jobs, according to the Cone Health Foundation, and have $90.3 million in growth to our economy and $1.26 million in added tax revenues by 2022, for infrastructure, schools and other needs.
Helen will be a leader who sees the wisdom of doing this.
Rose Caminiti
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.