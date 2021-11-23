Contrary to the point of view of West Southern Pines leaders and residents expressed in The Pilot, I think that gentrification, usually thought of as bad, would actually help the west side.
It makes the land there more valuable. As it now stands, most of the lots there with and without houses are worth very little. If the west side would encourage the sale and development of the properties, it could make money.
Of course that would involve residents moving somewhere else, and many of them might not be able to afford to live anywhere else. A possible solution would involve local builders constructing multi-level dwellings, apartment housing, etc.., that might be underwritten by federal funding.
I know the majority of the residents don’t want any change. They want to live out their lives where they’ve always been, and that’s understandable.
However, the creation of land grants that protect the properties from non-payment of taxes is keeping a vast swath of valuable land from development and leaving it as it’s been for generations.
I’ve shared this opinion before and just about none of the west side leadership agrees with me, and I can understand that. This neighborhood has a long history of underdevelopment, and part of that is due to having its status as an independent town revoked generations ago.
Bob Katrin
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
