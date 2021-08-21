I see there is another outbreak of a Sandhills tradition I became familiar with shortly after moving here in 1997: writing letters to the editor of The Pilot complaining about how the area has changed for the worse since the writer moved in.
Strange how none of them blame themselves. It’s always some version of, “It was a nice small town when I got here, now all these people who followed me have ruined it.”
Personally, I’m very happy with the development of Southern Pines over the last 24 years, particularly downtown, and invite others to join me in enjoying a vibrant community.
Tom McCabe
Southern Pines
