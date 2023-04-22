In response to the recent editorial “Prosperity’s Price Generates Worry,” I would like to thank The Pilot for pointing to the possibility of county government adopting a “revenue neutral” budget, which would bring in “the same amount of money as the current year,” and for pointing out that “higher property values are a good thing.”
Yes, I am happy that my property has increased in value, but I think there is a broader positive issue that needs to be taken into consideration when municipalities, counties and states plan for fiscal health.
It is the attraction of retirees to the area. We are a good catch, because we put less burden on the infrastructure, an example being no kids in the school system, while bringing in our dollars to support the local economy, including tax base.
North Carolina just barely tips the favorable scale in this regard. Retirees are, in essence, now in business for themselves and should be viewed in that regard.
My personal decision to relocate here was based on quality of life and a favorable personal bottom line. My decision was specifically based on moderate property taxes (and will hopefully stay that way), while taking into consideration North Carolina taxes pension income, which the state from which I moved did not, so this was a somewhat difficult decision to make.
But, I weighed the quality of life, the cost of real estate and both property and income taxes and made the move, because quality of life here won me over.
If taxes tip the scale toward negative, it will get the attention of future relocating retirees and they may not be here to help contribute to government bottom lines.
Jude Mansur
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
