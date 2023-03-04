USGA President Mike Whan ought to consider taking a course or two in diplomacy. In a speech he delivered recently, Whan welcomed the influx of new golfers (juniors, women, people of color). Good, I agree and think it is good for the game.
And then he instructed longtime golfers (male, white, over 40) who do not like these newbies to quit complaining about it. In other words, sit down and shut up.
Since I have been a member of Pinehurst Country Club for 28 years, I guess I can be called a longtime golfer. And so can all the pals I golf with. I have never heard a complaint about new golfers. In fact, we enjoy seeing the ladies and juniors whacking the ball. We’re also glad to see that walking restrictions and use of a trolley have been lifted, something we missed out on when we were young enough to do it.
Too bad Whan could not have been more diplomatic. After welcoming the new golfers, he maybe should have thanked the longtimers for sustaining the game during the lean times.
We are continuing to do so. We use the facilities only a fraction of the time of most members and still maintain full memberships.
Domenick Demarco
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
