A recent Pilot headline read, “Surprise Storm Takes Out Vass Church Steeple.” It described the thunderstorm which rolled through the area on Saturday, June 11. I know because I was manning the grill making some chicken for dinner. Grilling with an umbrella in 60 mph gusts is high adventure. The storm brought with it 3 inches of rain and high winds, which saved me the hassle of cutting down some hardwoods for a pergola I plan to build.
Here are a couple of observations for us to contemplate:
The weather report all that day — I am a farmer; I check the weather a lot — called for a 17 percent chance of rain. No one in our home received a weather alert on our phones or computers. After the fact, the news reported the storm as a surprise.
Even with all the radar, all the weather models, all the historical weather data, and all the money spent, and people involved in predicting the weather, no one saw it coming. How, then, does any critical thinking individual conclude that the climate can be predicted with any sort of accuracy 10, 20 or 30 years into the future?
How does any rational leader look themselves in the mirror and continue to tell us we need $5 gas, a $60,000 electric vehicle, higher food prices and all manner of other fiscal burdens to prevent the climate from changing at some unknown point in the future?
It is farcical. If any of us were this consistently wrong in our jobs, we would be fired. Maybe we can surprise our leaders in November. Now that is something to ponder.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.