Michael Smith’s recent column in The Pilot reminds me of an old saying: “My mind is made up; don’t confuse me with the facts.”
In his column, Smith repeats one of most tired, incorrect theories of taxes in the USA, which is that the wealthy don’t pay their fair share of taxes. President Biden recently said this (again), as has pretty much every Democrat in Congress, past or present.
Here are the facts, as reported by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, the most authoritative source of tax information in the USA: The top 5 percent of income earners in the USA paid significantly more in federal income taxes than the other 95 percent combined.
And I don’t mean a little more, it’s a lot more. Furthermore, the bottom 50 percent of income earners paid almost nothing — less than 3 percent of total taxes.
So what is the “fair share” for these top earners? Should they pay all the taxes and the other 95 percent pay nothing? We’re almost there.
Then there is the question of whether the USA still has a “progressive” tax system, which Smith questions in his column. A progressive tax system is one in which the more you make, the more you pay in taxes. The fact is that the United States has one of the most progressive tax systems in the world.
And by the way, the country which has the most progressive tax system in the world is South Africa, which as it turns out, also has the world’s highest rate of income inequality.
So go ahead and tax the hell out of “the rich.” Just don’t pretend that there is no consequence for that.
John Rowerdink
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
