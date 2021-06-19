Regarding Lloyd Barnes’ recent letter, I think we need to rename Critical Race Theory. Those words and the acronym CRT seem to be what creates a divide.
CRT, or whatever we should call it, does not teach that Blacks are victims. It teaches that the United States was formed on enslaving people to provide labor. It teaches that the phrase “all men are created equal” only applied to white property-owning males. It shows children who are not Black that they have inherited a degree of privilege merely because they were born with less melanin in their skin. This is something that does not need to be learned by Black children, who see it on a regular basis.
As for Blacks working hard and becoming whatever they want, this is another illustration of “pulling oneself up by the bootstraps.” This not only implies that Blacks aren’t where they want to be because they don’t work hard enough, but ignores the fact that there is an added barrier due to the color of their skin.
This is not Marxist or any other form of communism. It is approaching reality without a coat of whitewash.
Susan Mocsny Thomas
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(4) comments
Our nation was “formed on enslaving people”? You’re misinformed. We’re that true, we would not have lasted as a Republic. Instead, America evolved; Democrats went to war to defend slavery and lost; and today we are a shining beacon and the envy of those who long for freedom.
It is a load of bunk, the reason that thinking Americans of all backgrounds soundly reject it. Perhaps the small number that have been duped by this fiction will change their minds once America elects a Black President. Oh, wait, we did that already, twice. Keep up the efforts to teach CRT fiction in government schools - it is a gift to home, charter and private schools, all enjoying unprecedented growth as thinking parents flee government schools in droves.
"...home, charter and private schools, all enjoying unprecedented growth as thinking parents flee government schools in droves," says Kent. I've already proven that that is a lie. But lying is what Kent does and everyone should be aware of that. If facts don't buttress your assertions, invent facts. That's Kent's mantra.
Thank you, Susan! Exactly! I don't understand why people are so afraid of it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.