The U.S. government says the rate of inflation as of Dec is 6.5 percent. Does anyone believe this after food shopping? I sure do not. How many know that energy and food prices are not included in the rate due to volatility? Probably very few. They see the president saying things are getting better. You will not see him at the market. The true inflation rate is more closer to 11 or 12 percent in my opinion and not far off from another website that said 15 percent. The public is not getting enough for the money we pay for groceries due to “shrinkflation.” A regular 12-ounce box of cereal has less in it today since they do not want to raise the price. So you are paying the same price for less product. I read that the dollar has lost 13 percent of its value since 2020. Take that for what it is worth but it bears credence since wages have not kept up with the costs. Be aware of prices, buy in bulk if you can, and be savvy on your decisions.
Jonathan Paris
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
