In his Feb. 16 article on the Pinehurst Village Council, writer Jaymie Baxley misses the point of why people object to short term rentals.
Councilman Pat Pizzella says “they are a legitimate business.” That's not the point either. The issue is that they are a commercial business operating in residential neighborhoods. Whatever happened to zoning regulations?
If you live next door to one of these rentals, you are besieged by noise, on-street parking, littering, disrespect for the neighborhood, etc. Motels and restaurants do not belong in residential neighborhoods.
Our whole neighborhood is upset at our new neighbors next door to us because of the disturbance they bring with their weekly rentals to what used to be a quiet peaceful place.
— Ray Morris, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
