Donald Trump’s buccaneer victory over a preordained Hillary Clinton shocked the Washington D.C. establishment, the media and the prognosticators whose polling was wishful thinking at best.
That victory resulted in him being besieged by chronic exaggerations of collusion, false narratives and acquisitions of every sort to delegitimize him. Following his exoneration of such, he then was blamed for all the consequences of the pandemic.
Very little attention has been given to his fulfilling on promises he made to voters which ultimately got him elected. Fast forward to 2020. Skeptics remained in perpetual indignation viewing him as a chronic exaggerator and uncomfortable adversary to the media and left, a cruel and uncomfortable tweeter, and an impostor businessman masquerading as a president not of the people but business.
Let’s not forget he won 72 plus million votes in this 2020 bid, 7 million more than 2016.
President Trump is the quintessential outsider success story in presidential politics. Many of his initiatives drove unemployment to historical lows, sparked economic growth and drew worldwide attention to the threat China poses. He remains unlovable to many, and aspirational to many. I for one acknowledge the brilliance of what Donald Trump was able to achieve during his term in office with a highly partisan Congress and media.
Norman Zanetti, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
He never won the popular vote in 2016 or 2020, and 12 of his cabinet members are either in litigation or be sued. Does not say a whole lot about him.
It’s the Electrical College that counts. How has Trump harmed your lifestyle? Has he raised your taxes?
Peyton, Trump has created a world filled with conspiracy theories, suspicions, and lies that have caused a huge divide in this country. Our world is not a safer place because of him. He ignored his fellow citizens' struggle with this pandemic and pretty much dismissed states and leaders who were not Republican by refusing emergency help. The hate he has fostered among white supremacists against all that is a part of this wonderfully diverse country has created a dangerous atmosphere for all who are not like them. I've actually removed stickers from my car that had a more progressive view just because I was afraid of sticking out and some angry white guy might take offense. Yes, he has changed my world and I don't like it and am glad he's moving on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.