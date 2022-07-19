Kudos to Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey for having the guts to propose repealing the Second Amendment.
The Second Amendment is an antiquated and totally out-of-touch document that is haunting our culture.
The “Founding Fathers,” so often referred to for their wisdom, could not have imagined the cultural and technological changes, which would have altered their meaning dramatically. They could not even visualize military-style automatic weapons in the hands of the citizenry.
Dr. Dempsey’s call gives some encouragement to those of us who feel that we are caught in a nightmare.
Don Harnum
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
