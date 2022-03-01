In Marvin Covault’s latest column, he’s worried about socialism. Not military socialism, like the trillions of dollars a year we spend on the Military Industrial Complex that doesn’t help anyone except itself. Take the Pentagon alone, the world’s largest office complex. How much a year does it cost to run that and what is it accomplishing?
We spent trillions of dollars in Iraq and Afghanistan only to eventually pull out and what did we accomplish? What was the benefit to the people of this country from those wars? They are and were an embarrassment.
As far as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, we know what the benefits are, they are palpable. And dare I mention the additional millions we fed to Afghan leaders like Karzai in graft? How do we account for that?
And when it comes to socialism, why not look at some of the most successful countries in the world like Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland? Many surveys ascertain that the population of these countries are the happiest in the world. No matter how you look at it, no one can say that about America. The only ones making billions in this country are in finance, entertainment, real estate, etc.
So I say, “Put a plug in it, General.” Stop invoking the spectre of socialism as the “Big Bad Wolf” in this country and pick up the cudgels for the poor and the needy in this country that big business has no interest in helping.
Bob Katrin, Southern Pines
I doubt seriously that citizens of Scandinavian countries would agree with the association with Socialists. In fact, Sweden had essentially no Covid mandates or shutdowns, choosing instead for liberty and common sense. Socialism always end in gulags, firing lines, gas chambers and what Putin is doing now in Ukraine.
