It seems every Republican-controlled state legislature and GOP-controlled congressional seats are trying to prove their collective assertions of voter fraud.
Recently I reread George Orwell’s “1984” and drew a mental comparison between our current legislators and Orwell’s “thought police” who were charged to prohibit thinking and to stop the worst crime of all: silent thought.
The GOP wants to stop thought and all have accepted their belief that elections lost were fraudulent, without proof, yet have failed to recognize the greatest fraud of all: Donald Trump.
Gordon R Galtere
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
