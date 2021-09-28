John Hood’s recent column made me laugh out loud, which I’m sure was not the response he had intended.
His opening salvo, “Why won’t North Carolina Democrats accept the results of an election? Don’t they believe in democracy?” made me stop and reread it, thinking it was an error. That’s when the laugh came. Talk about the pot and the kettle.
Since last November, we Americans have had our democracy held up to international ridicule because of the antics of a former president and his minions. His loyal followers have accepted his big lie, forced ballots to be counted and recounted, launched many challenges in court, all of which have been tossed out, orchestrated an insurrection, and held a fake audit that has taken months, still with no result, but which has cost taxpayers millions, all because they can’t accept the results of an election. Don’t they believe in democracy?
While I agree with Mr. Hood that we need checks and balances for our government to work, the two parties continue to wage war with each other for power and are too busy planning their own careers, so how they can rise up the chain of command to care much about doing the business of the people they supposedly represent?
We’ve forgotten how to listen and work together in our haste to prove ourselves right. Our Founding Fathers were not all noble men, but they did have a noble vision. That’s something we need to get back to.
Becky Lower
Jackson Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
