I live on Indiana Avenue and was the one who developed and circulated the petition asking for an ordinance to limit vehicles with more than two axles on Indiana that Laura Douglass wrote about in her recent story.
The petition was well-researched and it, along with a copy of an ordinance from Rocky Mount and photos of damage of a water main break on Indiana, were delivered to the Town Council on Nov. 1. I had also spoken with Mr. Dumas of the DOT, who told me they were not an enforcement agency, i.e., they can’t enforce their own signs.
Mr. Dumas said there must be a safety issue or excessive deterioration. All one needs to do is to drive down Indiana to see all the road patches from the heavy traffic.
Items bounce out of open passenger trucks when they hit the bumps from the patches. We once witnessed a satellite antenna fly off and land across the street. And the safety issues exist — remember the telephone pole that was hit by a truck running off the street? It could just as well have been a child as a telephone pole.
Indiana narrows about three blocks from May Street, and there is no shoulder and no room for error. It also is curved, and trucks must encroach into the other lane in order to stay on the road.
Indiana is a residential street but DOT is allowing it to become a highway. In addition to the heavy truck traffic, we now also have car traffic that has been rerouted from Morganton. Speeding in that area is also an issue.
We understand that the police can’t write tickets for dual-axle vehicles without an ordinance; that’s why one has been requested.
Doris Gulley
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
