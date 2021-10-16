Jason Criss Howk’s column in The Pilot regarding Pakistan was outstanding and factually perfect. Kudos to The Pilot for printing it.
Our relationship with Pakistan is complicated. They are a poor country with a self-perpetuating corrupt government. And they have nuclear weapons.
Because they have nukes and historically bad and unpredictable governance, we have been — and continue to be — blackmailed. The foreign aid we give them is the reason their economy is good enough to prevent a revolution and make leadership wealthy. Without it, Pakistan could not support the Taliban, which they created. Of course they also support a variety of terrorist groups as well.
For three decades and six presidential administrations, we’ve allowed the situation to degrade. As Mr. Howk stated clearly, “We are back to Sept. 10, 2001.”
Michael Colossi
Pinehurst
