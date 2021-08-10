I really want to thank everyone who has chosen not to get vaccinated. As a fully vaccinated person, I just can’t wait to wear a face mask again when I go indoors.
And I will do it, yet again, to protect you, your family and your like minded friends. I just wish you had the same regard for me and those I love.
Personal freedom is one of the pillars of our democracy, but that is not absolute, especially when it involves public health. Your selfishness impacts everyone in our community.
As Eleanor Roosevelt said, Wwith freedom comes responsibility.” Is your “freedom” paramount above the health, and possible death, of those around you?
Karla Keating
Pinehurst
