It is laughable that people think that President Trump does not have a COVID-19 plan for the country.

He declared war on the COVID virus. He established a task force headed by the vice president. The task force consisted of every government agency and office that could help in the fight, including scientists and non-government organizations like manufacturers.

The president then charged the state governors to take the guidance from the task force and run with it. He charged the task force to obtain all the PPE, etc., that the states needed and deliver it. A lot of the PPE had to be made from scratch.

People ask why the president had the governors take the action to fight COVID. Governors are a lot closer to the COVID problem in their states then the federal government is.

That is the plan. It gets adjusted as needed through the task force and it is working.

 

Karl Killingstad

Vass

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

It's working?! Over 6,000,000 known infections.Over 184,000 known deaths.

What a plan!!

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

