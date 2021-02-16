As of this month, I have been both a resident of Moore County and a continuous subscriber to The Pilot for more than 15 years. Over time, I have learned that Pilot editor and then Opinion page guru Steve Bouser and SCC President John Dempsey have truly earned our respect as genuine “pillars of the community.”
Having read many of Steve’s always interesting and often “homey” recollections, it was clear that his early background is firmly rooted in the rural climes of the Midwest. Although finding data as to John’s origins has been more challenging, as a Notre Dame undergraduate in northern Indiana, it seems fair to assume that he too might claim some affinity, as do I, to our nation’s heartland.
Accordingly, in recent back-to-back central Opinion page features, I was both surprised and mildly disappointed to read both expressing dismissal of the U.S. Constitution’s Electoral College logic.
Granted, the Founding Fathers could never have anticipated many of the ever-evolving means of communication we now enjoy. However, recognizing the uneven voice between the nation’s original small and rural areas and the more populated and larger metropolitan cities and states is certainly one thing they got absolutely right.
Accordingly, a case could be made that both the above writers appear to have abandoned their origins and essentially eliminated the agreed-upon Constitution’s clear intent. It is also notable that neither seemed to observe that the recent post-election chaos was at least partially, if not primarily, impacted by pandemic-driven “vote by mail” irregularities.
Does any of this constitute a fracture in their pillars? Of course not. Suffice it to say that they have publicly stated their opinions and now I have done the same.
Dave Roeder
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
