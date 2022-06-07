During the last several months, I made it a point to go out and meet as many people here in Moore County as I could. You might be surprised who lives here.
I met a man whose ancestor is Abner Doubleday, legendary inventor of the game of baseball and is himself a Hall of Fame show horse announcer.
I met a gentleman who knew Patti Hearst and used to swim with her and other friends in the Hearst family pool.
One man had debris from the plane that went down in Shanksville on 9/11 land on his roof. Another’s ancestor is the namesake of the Bronx in New York City.
One gentleman is of the Stetson hat family and lived next to Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Grove in his youth. Another was a high school opponent of Yankee great catcher Thurmon Munson and actually threw Munson out as he was trying to steal second base. Another sports figure I met had a 12-year career as a quarterback in the NFL.
The longtime Chief of Staff of Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson lives here, as does a gentleman who has played 880 of the world’s top 1,000 golf courses. Wouldn’t it be great to be him?
One man is fluent in six languages. I wish I could master one.
Joe Wilson invented Xerography and founded Xerox Corp. A friend of his daughter’s lives here. One man has a license plate that says AIM HY! I don’t know about the spelling of the HY, but let’s all aim high.
There were so many others I met who were just wonderful. I wish I could tell you about all of them but space is limited so these are just a few. Again, you might be surprised who lives here.
John Misiaszek
Vass
