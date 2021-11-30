I wanted to commend Nick LaSala for his letter of Nov. 9, and I agree with him wholeheartedly. I think our whole world is careening out of control because we are serving “self” instead of our Creator.
People seem to have no shame; just look at what fills our TV screens, phones, and laptops — every day we seem to cater to the lowest common denominator of the human soul and push it further into the muck and mire of sin.
Yes, sin – it is a word that people seem to have forgotten. We excuse it in an attempt to placate everyone’s feelings and not be “offensive” to anyone, even when what they are doing is wrong.
Why is it that such vast numbers of our children are suffering from depression and anxiety? In our attempts to raise everyone’s “self-esteem,” we have forgotten there is sin and evil; we teach them that they are their own truth. That is our sin, and we have created it.
I truly believe that the closer one gets to God the more he or she recognizes their own sin, and I hope we all dust off our Bibles.
Brenda Pistani
Whispering Pines
