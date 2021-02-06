I was raised in Mississippi as a Southern Baptist. I am an old-style evangelical and followed Billy Graham. He believed in non-partisanship and refused to tie his ministry to politics.
The new-style evangelicals have abandoned Billy Graham. His son Franklin Graham has been “hijacking what was once a clearly Christian (and evangelistic) purpose for what is raw Republican politics.”
The new-style evangelicals laughed and cheered when Trump spoke at the 68th National Prayer Breakfast held in Washington, D.C., on Feb 6, 2020.
When he took the podium, he said that he doesn’t agree with Jesus.
The Christian crowd (which included Mike Pence, Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell Jr., and Ralph Reed) cheered and laughed at Trump’s mockery of the Sermon on the Mount.
New-style evangelicals have bought into Trump’s dystopian society, thinking that it is utopia. They have modified the teachings of Jesus and the words of God to satisfy their personal visions.
So, if you are a Christian, you are either a new-style Franklin Graham Christian or a Billy Graham Christian. You can’t be both.
A dystopian society imposes a harmful, oppressive, and miserable existence upon its members.
Characteristics of a dystopian society: government control; environmental destruction; false and misleading information to promote biased ideas; and loss of individualism, demanding conformity.
Restriction of independent thought. Take away the ability for people to think for themselves. Keep them under control.
Ken Owens
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
