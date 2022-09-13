I want to thank the editorial staff of The Pilot. Thanks to your constant off-base personal attacks against Pinehurst residents, offensive stereotyping of village leadership and attempts to recreate editorial through “news,” you have convinced me to attend the meeting about short-term rentals.
Actual Pinehurst residents have done an excellent job of representing varied opinions about short-term rentals. I’m not sure whether I am in favor of banning some areas or instead capping, registering and monitoring the rentals, so I try to be open minded. I wish I could say the same for the editorial staff of The Pilot.
The last straw was when I opened my email to read a headline insinuating that restrictions were clearly going to torpedo the area’s $20 million tourism revenue. I doubt this. We have numerous beautiful and comfortable hotels in the county and many rental properties outside of STRs in residential areas of Pinehurst, so visitors have options.
It’s disrespectful for you to vilify people who don’t want their neighborhoods turning into commercial districts.
Linda Wall, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
