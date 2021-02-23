Let me get this straight. The Senate legitimately voted, by majority, that Donald Trump could be impeached as an ex-president. After impeachment in the House, he was acquitted by the Senate, where the necessary 2/3 majority could not be obtained. The acquittal was constitutional since a 2/3 majority was not reached.
Then Mitch McConnell condemned the ex-president as guilty, but said he did not vote so in the Senate because he (Mitch) felt the Senate did not have the right to try Trump as an ex-president.
This statement, of course, makes no sense to us mere mortal men. Mitch, who no longer requires the respect of being called Sen. McConnell, decides for himself what legitimate Senatorial votes he follows.
That logic also provides cover to the Proud Boys to not follow the decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court regarding civil rights. What’s good for Mitch is good for the Proud Boys.
We, as voters, must remember this when 2022 comes around. The present GOP is no longer the constitutional party. The GOP can decide which laws they want to follow.
This reactionary approach should alarm women (forget the 19th Amendment), all non-white minorities (forget the 13th, 14th, 15th Amendments and the Civil Rights Act), and all Catholics and all of Irish or Italian descent (remember the No-Nothing Party).
If you consider yourself a legitimate, constitutional Republican, realize that the present GOP no longer represents you. Really make America great again, and vote your moral conscience in 2022.
Matthew Farina
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.