What does it say about the Republican Party that, when democracy and truth are critically tested and come under attack, it takes a woman to come to their defense?
On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith of Maine gave her “Defense of Conscience” speech against McCarthyism and referred to “The Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.”
She stated that “…I do not believe the American people will uphold any political party that puts political exploitation above national interest” and further spoke of her dislike of “…the way the Senate has been made a rendezvous for vilification, for selfish political gain at the sacrifice of individual reputations and national unity.”
Flash forward almost 71 years to the morning of May 12 and that same party has stripped Liz Cheney of her leadership position within the party for telling the truth about the outcome of the 2020 election and Donald Trump’s role in the riotous insurrection on Jan. 6.
Even Kevin McCarthy originally accused Trump of instigation. Ms. Cheney warned her fellow party politicians, “We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy.” Her standing up to Trump and asking her fellow Republicans to be honest cost her the leadership role that she earned as a true Republican.
Chase Smith closed her declaration by saying, “It is high time that we all stopped being tools and victims of totalitarian techniques — techniques that, if continued here unchecked, will surely end what we have come to cherish as the American way of life.”
Her “horsemen” are alive and well due to the current Republican leadership rhetoric. Trump and his party minions have put us into a time machine and taken us back to 1950. Deja vu.
Barbara Newton
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
