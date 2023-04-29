John Rowerdink’s April 9 opinion on U.S. indebtedness attracts little national media interest, despite the forecasted liquidation of Medicare and Social Security funds before 2035.
Both parties have a penchant for big spending, financed through borrowing. The ratio of debt to GDP is approximately 123 percent, up from 62 percent in 2007, placing the U.S. among the top six most-indebted countries globally, earning an “E” World Economics Debt Grade.
The U.S. also ranks in second place in debt per capita, nearing $100,000 per person. The proposed 2023 budget is $6.8 trillion, including a shortfall of $1.4 trillion. It would take almost six years to pay off the debt by redirecting all annual revenues to debt repayment.
Although an imperfect analogy, for individuals, the maximum debt-to-income ratio to qualify for a mortgage is about 45 percent. If this were applied to government, the maximum debt would be $2.4 trillion.
But not to worry, as Modern Monetary Theory teaches the U.S. has a fiat currency which also serves as a global reserve currency, thus American insolvency is implausible. Therefore, the U.S. government may simply print as much money as it needs, constrained only by balancing employment and inflation.
But classical economics orthodoxy warns of the dire consequences of excessive national debt. History provides no precedent of immunity from profligate financial policies, only unhappy endings.
With annual deficits forecasted above $2 trillion going forward, either we will continue to happily spend beyond our means, or eventually suffer financial collapse. This ideological battle may lead to an unthinkable U.S. default early this summer, which may be a necessary step to enable a return to prudent governance. This all brings to mind a poignant reminder from Margaret Thatcher, when she said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
